Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) PT Raised to $28.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $20.00 to $28.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the mineral exploration company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 115.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen lowered Piedmont Lithium from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.97. 235,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 749,146. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $251.10 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.77. Piedmont Lithium has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $65.72.

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The mineral exploration company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.61). The company had revenue of ($7.31) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Piedmont Lithium will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 25.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 104.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,370 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 48.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 21.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 188,183 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $7,471,000 after acquiring an additional 33,262 shares during the period. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 38.9% during the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 52.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Lithium Inc, a development stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,706 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the northwest of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

