Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 173 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 173 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,224.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.55, for a total value of $9,124,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,414,270.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,011,120. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,286.78 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,224.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,167.70. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $739.61 and a fifty-two week high of $1,349.75. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

