Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,124 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 605.1% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in ONEOK by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $55.91 and a one year high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.09%.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.25 per share, with a total value of $203,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,175. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on OKE. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.58.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

