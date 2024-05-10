Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Arhaus from $14.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Arhaus from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arhaus

Arhaus Price Performance

ARHS traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 738,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,115,787. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.50. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $16.60.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. Arhaus had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 42.60%. The business had revenue of $295.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arhaus by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 8,792,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,312,000 after buying an additional 5,233,776 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,671,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Arhaus by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,059,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,450,000 after buying an additional 1,159,856 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $6,487,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus in the 4th quarter worth about $3,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.