Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) PT Raised to $9.00

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Roth Mkm from $8.00 to $9.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PLTK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Playtika from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Playtika from $11.00 to $8.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lowered Playtika from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Playtika from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Playtika from $10.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

PLTK traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,877. Playtika has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Playtika had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $637.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Playtika by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Playtika by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 53,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 31,610 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Playtika in the third quarter worth $109,000. Beck Bode LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter worth $2,197,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Playtika during the third quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms.

