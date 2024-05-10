Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) CFO Andrew John Hugh Macintyr Sims Buys 4,902 Shares

Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew John Hugh Macintyr Sims purchased 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.04 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of PSTV stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.15. 39,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,747. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.84. The company has a market cap of $9.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.55. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.09.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.08. Plus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 271.04% and a negative return on equity of 805.57%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Plus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer. Its lead radiotherapeutic drug candidate is rhenium (186Re) obisbemeda, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers and other cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

