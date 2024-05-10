Pollard Banknote Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.
Pollard Banknote Trading Down 4.3 %
Shares of PBL stock traded down C$1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.47. 4,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224. The company has a market cap of C$905.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$22.63 and a 1-year high of C$37.75.
Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.488698 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.
