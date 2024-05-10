Pollard Banknote Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:PBL)

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of PBL stock traded down C$1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$33.47. 4,624 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,224. The company has a market cap of C$905.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94. Pollard Banknote has a 1-year low of C$22.63 and a 1-year high of C$37.75.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$134.80 million. Pollard Banknote had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 6.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pollard Banknote will post 1.488698 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pollard Banknote

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total transaction of C$173,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Brock Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.62, for a total value of C$173,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jennifer Doris Westbury sold 4,500 shares of Pollard Banknote stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$37.00, for a total transaction of C$166,500.00. Insiders own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Pollard Banknote from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Acumen Capital raised their target price on Pollard Banknote from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

About Pollard Banknote

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of lottery and charitable gaming products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Lotteries, Charitable Gaming, eGaming systems, and Retail. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

