Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 910 ($11.43) target price on the stock.

Pollen Street Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:POLN opened at GBX 696 ($8.74) on Tuesday. Pollen Street Group has a one year low of GBX 500 ($6.28) and a one year high of GBX 723 ($9.08). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 634.45 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 604.46. The company has a market capitalization of £444.12 million, a PE ratio of 1,140.98 and a beta of 0.24.

Insider Activity

In other Pollen Street Group news, insider Lindsay Villon McMurray bought 364,300 shares of Pollen Street Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of £2,000,007 ($2,512,571.61) per share, for a total transaction of £728,602,550,100 ($915,329,836,809.05). Insiders own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

About Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

