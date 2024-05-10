Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis Sells 5,000 Shares

Posted by on May 10th, 2024

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company's stock, valued at $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Powell Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

POWL opened at $165.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $197.87.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Powell Industries by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

