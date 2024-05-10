Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis Sells 5,000 Shares

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) Director Katheryn Baucom Curtis sold 5,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $828,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,055.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Powell Industries Stock Up 4.6 %

POWL opened at $165.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.05 and a 200 day moving average of $115.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $197.87.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $255.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.45 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is an increase from Powell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Powell Industries

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWL. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Powell Industries by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.