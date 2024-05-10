Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) PT Raised to C$44.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on POW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$42.70.

Shares of Power Co. of Canada stock traded down C$0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching C$40.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,950,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,913,522. The company has a market cap of C$23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a current ratio of 23.47. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$32.33 and a fifty-two week high of C$40.59.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The financial services provider reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$21.37 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.89%. On average, analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.5329341 EPS for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, health and dental, disability, critical illness, and creditor insurance; accidental death and dismemberment; retirement savings and income and annuity products; and life assurance, pension, and investment products to individuals and small business owners.

