Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) PT Raised to $20.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Primo Water from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.40. 1,474,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.09. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.27 and a 12-month high of $23.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.10). Primo Water had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $438.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Primo Water will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 806,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 606,256 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 261,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 140,058 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 261,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 628,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 89,308 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

