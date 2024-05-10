Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 6.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Primoris Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRIM stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $50.24. 647,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,497. Primoris Services has a 1-year low of $23.70 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.39. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRIM shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $44.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,839.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,040,125. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services Company Profile

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Featured Stories

