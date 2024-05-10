Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $4,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 6,799 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 397.6% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $779,000.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock opened at $48.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.20. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.37.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (FMHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds a broad range of US municipal bonds. FMHI was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.