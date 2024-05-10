Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.42 Million Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 36,175 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $145,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.52. The company has a market cap of $80.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.22.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 855.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. HSBC upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.69.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

