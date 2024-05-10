Private Advisor Group LLC Has $4.64 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,283 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $401,191,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $48.78 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.89.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

