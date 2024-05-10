Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $27.62 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.58.

PRVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Privia Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ PRVA opened at $18.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 93.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. Privia Health Group has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $440.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.81 million. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $41,481.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,138.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Privia Health Group news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 2,252 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $41,481.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 103,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 2,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $42,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,788,444.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,783 shares of company stock valued at $582,886. 14.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Privia Health Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,040,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,921,000 after buying an additional 62,543 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Privia Health Group by 33.8% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 42.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

