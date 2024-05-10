Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Pro-Dex Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PDEX opened at $18.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 0.55. Pro-Dex has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $22.99.

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Pro-Dex

Pro-Dex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pro-Dex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PDEX Free Report ) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,610 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.96% of Pro-Dex worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Pro-Dex, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells powered surgical instruments for medical device original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers autoclavable, battery-powered and electric, and multi-function surgical drivers and shavers that are primarily used in the orthopedic, thoracic, and craniomaxillofacial markets.

Read More

