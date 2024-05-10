ProQR Therapeutics’ (PRQR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $2.50 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PRQR. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.80 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.60.

NASDAQ:PRQR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,876. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.13 and a 200-day moving average of $1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.34 million, a PE ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 431.65% and a negative return on equity of 56.71%. The business had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.88 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRQR. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProQR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 120.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 58.9% in the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 377,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.65% of the company’s stock.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

