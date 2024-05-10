PROS (NYSE:PRO) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.00 to $0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $80.5 million to $81.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $82.95 million.

PROS Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of PRO traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.59. 72,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,123. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.21 and a beta of 1.18. PROS has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $40.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.66.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $80.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.84 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PRO. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $215,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Further Reading

