ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 2,800.0% in April

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 2,800.0% from the April 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UCYB traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $38.44. 25 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,211. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $48.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.47. The company has a market cap of $3.46 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.67.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.1369 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (UCYB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund provides daily 2x leveraged exposure to a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the global cybersecurity industry. UCYB was launched on Jan 19, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.