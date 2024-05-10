Prospect Capital Co. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th.

Prospect Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.72 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Prospect Capital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PSEC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,400. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.69. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Insider Activity

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $210.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prospect Capital will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van purchased 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.44 per share, for a total transaction of $27,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $54,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 26.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Prospect Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

