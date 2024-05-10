Prossimo Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Prossimo Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 157.1% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kimberly Cook-Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total value of $200,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,312.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Reginald T. Jackson sold 9,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.71, for a total transaction of $1,003,284.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,166 shares in the company, valued at $235,465.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,729 shares of company stock worth $2,395,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Entergy stock traded up $0.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.35. 979,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,448,361. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.69. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $112.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $31.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 45.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Further Reading

