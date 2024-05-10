Prossimo Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Prossimo Advisors LLC cut its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after acquiring an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,628,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,457,000 after buying an additional 163,053 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after acquiring an additional 475,341 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,237,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,409,000 after purchasing an additional 111,294 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Argus cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total value of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.94. 972,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,824,878. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.30 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -52.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.57.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

See Also

