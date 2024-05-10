Prossimo Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Unum Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,202,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Unum Group by 14.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Unum Group

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,076,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,922,409.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total transaction of $2,457,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,076,753 shares in the company, valued at $52,922,409.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,675,095. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Price Performance

UNM stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.16. The stock had a trading volume of 329,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,734. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.78. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $41.75 and a 52-week high of $54.57. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.87.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Unum Group Profile

(Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

