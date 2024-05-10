Prossimo Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Prossimo Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 122.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 347.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 94 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $4.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $434.02. The company had a trading volume of 712,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,567. The company has a 50 day moving average of $453.96 and a 200-day moving average of $424.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $350.60 and a 52 week high of $477.71. The firm has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price target on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,695.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total transaction of $2,466,417.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,948 shares of company stock worth $35,687,605 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.