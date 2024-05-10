Prossimo Advisors LLC Has $469,000 Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prossimo Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kinetic Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,524,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 501.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,401,000 after buying an additional 174,240 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 204,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,439,000 after purchasing an additional 159,303 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 51.6% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 355,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,502,000 after purchasing an additional 121,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 83.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 254,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,579,000 after acquiring an additional 115,720 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HCA. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $356.00 to $367.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $322.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $494,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,544,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chad J. Wasserman sold 876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.25, for a total value of $289,299.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,793 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,033 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.4 %

HCA stock traded up $4.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $326.45. 654,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,091,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.26, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.96 and a 52-week high of $335.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $321.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $299.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.01 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $17.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 674.49% and a net margin of 8.20%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

