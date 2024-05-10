Prossimo Advisors LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Prossimo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $1,746,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 28,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Tesla by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,318,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,073,178,000 after acquiring an additional 82,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 302,803 shares of company stock worth $56,124,840. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 1.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $2.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.10. 64,391,907 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,987,734. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.89. The firm has a market cap of $539.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tesla

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.