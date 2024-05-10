Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after JMP Securities raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $45.00. The stock had previously closed at $25.79, but opened at $27.08. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics shares last traded at $25.79, with a volume of 129,002 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director William D. Waddill sold 12,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $406,636.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Dinesh V. Ph D. Patel sold 30,000 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $948,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,168,535.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,457 shares of company stock worth $2,553,328. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 179.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,299,000. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.09.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

