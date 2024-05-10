Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lowered its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,317,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,452,000 after purchasing an additional 57,531 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,353,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,064,000 after buying an additional 197,422 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,273,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,229 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 9,281.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,368,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354,248 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,801,000 after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $117.97 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.87 and a fifty-two week high of $118.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87. The stock has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $855,524.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 7,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $855,524.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,350.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.08.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

