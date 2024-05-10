Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.76

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $118.76 and last traded at $118.56, with a volume of 74160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.08.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $15.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. Prudential Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.36 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 7,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.57, for a total transaction of $857,415.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,504.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,656.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,444 shares of company stock valued at $3,820,597 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,315,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,801,000 after acquiring an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $2,112,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $815,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 34,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.