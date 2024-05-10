PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.8 %

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk manufactures, markets, and distributes consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, savories, soy sauce, cosmetic products, tea-based beverages, and fruit juices. The company provides its products under the Axe, Bango, Buavita, Cif, Citra, Clear, Clear Men, Close Up, Cornetto, Dove, Feast, Feast, Glow & Lovely, Hellmann's, Jawara, Knorr, Lifebuoy, Lipton, Love Beauty & Planet, Lux, Magnum, Molto, Paddle Pop, Pepsodent, Pond's, Pond's Men, Populaire, Rexona, Rinso, Royco, SariWangi, Seru, Simple, St.

