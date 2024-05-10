PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the April 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Stock Down 1.8 %
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.20. 639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,808. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.
PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk Company Profile
