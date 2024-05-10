Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Vericel in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Kratky forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Vericel’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get Vericel alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on VCEL. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet upgraded Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Vericel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Vericel Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $48.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a 200-day moving average of $41.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -540.56 and a beta of 1.74. Vericel has a twelve month low of $30.18 and a twelve month high of $53.05.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 1.55% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $51.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vericel by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,374,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,151,000 after acquiring an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,339,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,326,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,091,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,593,000 after buying an additional 30,123 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Vericel by 10.9% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,021,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after buying an additional 100,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vericel by 59.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,667,000 after acquiring an additional 318,916 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vericel news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.57, for a total value of $169,046.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,480.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $780,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 195,307 shares in the company, valued at $8,708,739.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,267 shares of company stock valued at $2,450,996 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

About Vericel

(Get Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.