Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Issued By Roth Capital

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Free Report) (NYSE:URG) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Ur-Energy in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ur-Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ur-Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.83 million.

Separately, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ur-Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Ur-Energy

Ur-Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

TSE URE opened at C$2.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 11.83. The stock has a market cap of C$695.63 million, a PE ratio of -15.44, a PEG ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. Ur-Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.15 and a twelve month high of C$2.72.

About Ur-Energy

(Get Free Report)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.