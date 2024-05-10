Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmont in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial lowered Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $43.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.35.

Newmont Stock Performance

NEM stock opened at $43.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.04. Newmont has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $47.65.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 171.9% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Newmont during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.45%.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

