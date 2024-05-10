Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for RumbleOn, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RMBL)

RumbleOn, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for RumbleOn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for RumbleOn’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleOn’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Get RumbleOn alerts:

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($3.98). The firm had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.72 million. RumbleOn had a negative return on equity of 63.48% and a negative net margin of 15.63%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on RMBL. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on RumbleOn from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of RumbleOn in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

View Our Latest Analysis on RMBL

RumbleOn Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL opened at $6.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.53. RumbleOn has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RumbleOn

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in RumbleOn in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RumbleOn during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleOn during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 10.7% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in RumbleOn during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

RumbleOn Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.