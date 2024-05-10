Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Reduced by Analyst

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Entegris in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. The consensus estimate for Entegris’ current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.91.

Entegris Price Performance

Shares of ENTG opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 62.20 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.34. Entegris has a twelve month low of $77.80 and a twelve month high of $146.91.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In related news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Entegris news, SVP Susan G. Rice sold 17,518 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $2,379,995.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,605.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Besnard sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.78, for a total value of $1,719,925.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,721.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,082 shares of company stock valued at $5,606,849. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Entegris Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Articles

