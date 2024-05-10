Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Increased by Analyst

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Krystal Biotech in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Krystal Biotech’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Krystal Biotech’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KRYS. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective (up previously from $178.00) on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $158.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day moving average is $134.44. Krystal Biotech has a 52 week low of $86.03 and a 52 week high of $189.97. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue was up 452400.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Krystal Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after buying an additional 383,495 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,272,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,854,000 after acquiring an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,416,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Kathryn Romano sold 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.91, for a total value of $1,107,191.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,041.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.96, for a total value of $4,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,550,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,138,786.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,087 shares of company stock worth $6,210,591. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

