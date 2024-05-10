Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ashland in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.54 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland’s FY2024 earnings at $4.83 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

Get Ashland alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASH. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ashland in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ashland from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH stock opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland has a 52-week low of $70.82 and a 52-week high of $99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $575.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.64 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 107,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 696.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 45,796 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Ashland by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after buying an additional 256,828 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Ashland by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,418,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ashland Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Ashland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.85%.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.