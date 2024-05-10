Q3 2024 Earnings Forecast for Koppers Holdings Inc. Issued By Barrington Research (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Koppers in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.52. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Koppers’ current full-year earnings is $4.51 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Koppers’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Koppers alerts:

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. Koppers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $497.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Singular Research upgraded shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Koppers

Koppers Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of Koppers stock opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.89. Koppers has a 52-week low of $28.45 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The firm has a market cap of $922.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koppers in the third quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Koppers during the 3rd quarter valued at $459,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in Koppers in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,022,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Koppers by 617.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Koppers

In related news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James A. Sullivan sold 700 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $37,807.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,192 shares in the company, valued at $6,005,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $267,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,288,010.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,591 shares of company stock worth $1,700,094. 6.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Koppers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.89%.

About Koppers

(Get Free Report)

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.