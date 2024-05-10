Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report released on Monday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.76. The consensus estimate for TreeHouse Foods’ current full-year earnings is $2.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ FY2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

THS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on THS

TreeHouse Foods Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $35.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. TreeHouse Foods has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in THS. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth about $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TreeHouse Foods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.