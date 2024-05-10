Q3 2025 EPS Estimates for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.58. The consensus estimate for Valvoline’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on VVV. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.71. 37,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,936. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.42. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.45. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $29.15 and a 12-month high of $45.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.02.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $388.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 92.04% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 10.9% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the third quarter worth about $237,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 4.8% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 78,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after buying an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Valvoline by 35.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 13,441 shares in the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

