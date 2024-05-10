Q4 2024 Earnings Estimate for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Issued By Cormark

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of 5N Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

TSE:VNP opened at C$5.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.81, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$2.86 and a 1-year high of C$5.25. The firm has a market cap of C$453.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.03.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). 5N Plus had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of C$88.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.15 million.

In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa bought 60,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$4.52 per share, with a total value of C$271,561.85. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,100 shares of company stock valued at $312,032 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.79% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

