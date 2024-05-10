Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMRK)

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk raised their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Capmk analyst G. Gibas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for A-Mark Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 1.10%.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northland Securities cut A-Mark Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRK opened at $40.86 on Friday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $933.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 192.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at $694,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 99.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,023 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $220,008.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $220,008.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,510.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 22,558 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $593,049.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,637 shares of company stock worth $1,396,360 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 15th. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 17.74%.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

