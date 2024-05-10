Q4 2025 Earnings Estimate for Exact Sciences Co. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, May 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.86) per share.
Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $646.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.83 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS.
Exact Sciences Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.54. The company had a trading volume of 701,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,359,752. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $52.25 and a 1-year high of $100.77.
Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,559,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,299,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,058 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,468,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,493,000 after purchasing an additional 539,498 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,470,278 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $330,711,000 after acquiring an additional 508,764 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,858,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $137,483,000 after acquiring an additional 192,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $120,308,000. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Exact Sciences
In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,165,090. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,987.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,611 shares of company stock worth $4,255,377. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Exact Sciences Company Profile
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
