Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. Raised by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 8th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.69. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $6.13 per share.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion.

OVV has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.71. The stock had a trading volume of 131,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,017,595. The firm has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 2.64. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $32.07 and a 12 month high of $55.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.91 and its 200 day moving average is $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.76%.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 76,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $3,886,413.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,325.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,564 shares of company stock worth $4,660,818. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ovintiv by 10.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,029,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,816,000 after buying an additional 2,484,554 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,149,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Ovintiv by 1,560.9% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,451,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,865 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,602.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 715,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,410,000 after buying an additional 688,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 2.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,877,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,289,000 after buying an additional 507,562 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

