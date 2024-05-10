QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lifted by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 150,134 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for approximately 1.5% of Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $434,780,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,206 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,543.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,831,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $409,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659,323 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,283,274 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $586,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,868 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,249,675 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,324,303 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $480,794,000 after buying an additional 1,090,504 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,731. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $184.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $202.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.48.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at $12,030,317.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,316 shares of company stock worth $7,796,128 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

