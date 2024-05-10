Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.060-5.300 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $601.5 million-$608.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $607.5 million. Qualys also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.270-1.350 EPS.

Shares of QLYS traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $150.97. 194,427 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,043. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.70. Qualys has a 52-week low of $113.00 and a 52-week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qualys will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a market perform rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $162.23.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,196 shares in the company, valued at $15,654,132.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

