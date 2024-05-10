Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 10th. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $0.06 and approximately $1.54 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00011264 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012051 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001553 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,133.10 or 1.00235646 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013162 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00008956 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.