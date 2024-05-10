Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI) Announces Earnings Results

Quantum-Si (NASDAQ:QSI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. Quantum-Si had a negative return on equity of 30.65% and a negative net margin of 8,868.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. Quantum-Si updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Quantum-Si Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of Quantum-Si stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.70. The stock had a trading volume of 562,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,691. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. Quantum-Si has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 3.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins acquired 25,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey Alan Hawkins bought 25,000 shares of Quantum-Si stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffry R. Keyes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 85,000 shares of company stock worth $141,900 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Quantum-Si in a research report on Friday.

About Quantum-Si

Quantum-Si incorporated, a life sciences company, engages in the development of single-molecule detection platform to enable Next Generation Protein Sequencing (NGPS). The company's platform is comprised of the Platinum NGPS instrument; the Platinum Analysis Software service; and reagent kits and semiconductor chips for use with its instruments.

