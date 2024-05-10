Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 373.68% from the stock’s previous close.

RLYB has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Rallybio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Rallybio from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Rallybio in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rallybio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

Rallybio Trading Up 2.7 %

RLYB opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of -1.63. Rallybio has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $9.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.16.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Equities analysts forecast that Rallybio will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,128,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Rallybio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Security Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Rallybio during the third quarter worth $169,000. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

About Rallybio

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in development and commercialization of life-transforming therapies for patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT); and RLYB211 for the prevention of FNAIT.

